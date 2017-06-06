He ended up teaching himself. Self-reliance has since become the dominant theme of Krueger's creative life. Growing up in Fond du Lac, Wis, he couldn't rely on the hippie couple that ran the town's lone independent record store to supply the punk records he wanted, so he tracked them down on his own, through mail order and road trips to hipper cities like Madison and Milwaukee. And when he had trouble finding committed bandmates for his first serious project, he grabbed an acoustic guitar, jumped in a van and went on tour alone, doing his own booking along the way. As his career has progressed, Krueger has made a point of controlling just about every aspect of it, from recording to promotion. It's not that he doesn't want outside help. He just refuses to waste time waiting for it to come to him.