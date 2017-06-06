Years DJing: It's been around 28 years. I started on radio when I was in high school, and eventually started playing bars and clubs around 1996.
Genres: Currently, modern funk, hip-hop and boogie—but I enjoy spinning other forms of music, too, like reggae and jazz.
Where you can catch me regularly: Beulahland every first Friday and Swift Lounge every fourth Thursday.
Craziest gig: DJing at Funkmosphere in Los Angeles. I was really nervous, and I thought I was opening up the night. Turns out I get bumped to around midnight, and the place is going nuts. But when Dam-Funk and Laroj introduced me, I just felt like part of the party. The nerves left, the poppers popped, the funksters were getting funky and all was well. Something really funny happened after hours, but you'll have to ask me about that in person.
My go-to records: Tha Dogg Pound, "Gangsta Rap"; anything on Omega Supreme Records and MoFunk Records.
Don't ever ask me to play…: No requests, please.
NEXT GIG: Seoul Brother #1 spins at Swift Lounge, 1932 NE Broadway, on Thursday, June 22.
