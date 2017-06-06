[INDIE FOLK ROCK] Album after album, the Parson Red Heads further refine their influences into one smooth sonic ride. The band's fourth LP, Blurred Harmony, accomplishes this ionic fusion better than any of their releases so far. Except for thrown-in psychedelic interludes "Answer Twice" and "Nostalgia of the Lakefronts," there isn't a skippable track. Melody is king here—like the straight-up country-rock love song "Time After Time," which floats through its dense vocal harmonies with Crosby, Stills and Nash-like clarity. It spills seamlessly into drawn-out psych-rock forays like "Time Is a Wheel," with everything thematically united by compacting big questions into lyrical tidbits. "The future cannot tell me that I'm wrong or make me sad," Evan Way sings on opener "Please Come Save Me," atop layers of slide guitar and washed-out drum fills. As Way has admitted, in their formative years, the Parsons "weren't sure if we were very good, but we were sure that there was a special bond growing between us." That bond is still what shows most on Blurred Harmony—from a band whose aim is not to impress, but to have fun, experiment and remind you of why you like music in the first place.