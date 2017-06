The ballsy title of White Reaper ’s second album would be enough to denounce them as an overtly pompous, Spinal Tap-esque act if they didn’t back it up with some of the catchiest pop-rock imaginable. The Louisville quartet plays high voltage, feel-good rock ‘n’ roll that walks a fine line between arena friendly and punkishly unhinged. It’s highly transportive stuff that sends you straight back to the days of stuffed leather pants, pyrotechnics and the requisite sea of groupies. There’s a timelessness to the guitar-heavy, four-piece formula, and White Reaper is feisty, fun-loving proof.