Aminé had a banner 2016, and his 2017 hasn't been too shabby, either.
Last week, the Portland rapper's breakout single, "Caroline," was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. In case you forgot—since it's been a while since records routinely went platinum, let alone three times that amount—that's 3 million units moved. Obviously, the meaning of that certification has changed a bit in the digital era: The RIAA now counts audio and video streaming along with sales, with every 150 streams counting toward a single unit. (As of right now, "Caroline" is sitting at 166 million views on YouTube and 299 million plays on Spotify.) Still, that is gobsmacking for a Benson alum even locals were only beginning to hear about this time last year.
In addition, today Aminé was named part of XXL's 2017 Freshman Class. Each year since 2007, the magazine picks its 10 favorite emerging rappers, sparking widespread debate on rap Twitter and the blogosphere. You can't argue with the company, though: Past honorees include Future, Travi$ Scott, Lupe Fiasco and Chance the Rapper. Aminé appears on this year's cover alongside the likes of Kamaiyah, Playboi Carti and recent Clothesline from Hell recipient XXXTentacion, while rocking a pretty awesome shirt poking fun at people's inability to correctly pronounce his name.
Let's see, what else? Well, in May, Aminé released "Heebiejeebies," a collaboration with R&B singer Kehlani, who made a cameo at his Roseland homecoming last December. Oh, he also played Bonnaroo last weekend. Here's what his crowd looked like:
Truly, it's good to be Aminé right now.
