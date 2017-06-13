Last week, the Portland rapper's breakout single, "Caroline," was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. In case you forgot—since it's been a while since records routinely went platinum, let alone three times that amount—that's 3 million units moved. Obviously, the meaning of that certification has changed a bit in the digital era: The RIAA now counts audio and video streaming along with sales, with every 150 streams counting toward a single unit. (As of right now, "Caroline" is sitting at 166 million views on YouTube and 299 million plays on Spotify.) Still, that is gobsmacking for a Benson alum even locals were only beginning to hear about this time last year.