Future rose through the floor of a monolithic black platform to the ominously melodic beat of his hit, “Draco.” Sporting a yellow overcoat and yellow sweatshirt, his outfit would be the only bright spot in his headlining performance at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater on June 11, as part of his Nobody Safe tour, which also featured sets from A$AP Ferg and Young Thug, who rocked a diamond-encrusted Motorhead jean jacket.
With the help of a small team of dancers wearing yellow and grey camouflage jumpsuits and Jordans, Future’s dark, bass-heavy, AutoTune-warped tracks mutated from radio-friendly rap into an alien hybrid of apocalyptic dance music and Sunn O )))-style drone. Future was at his best during trance-inducing extended performances of tracks like “Draco,” “Karate Chop,” “Wicked” and a particularly anthemic “New Level” (with help from Ferg), goading the crowd into a frenzy through a fog of flame jets, lasers and distorted snapshots of debauchery flickering on an enormous screen.
Other songs, like “I Serve the Bass” and “Same Damn Time,” were trimmed to single verses or less, cutting short what would’ve been punishing performances and slowing the set’s momentum. When playing to unrelenting darkness, though, Future was mesmerizing. Better to reign in Hell than serve in Heaven.
All photos by Thomas Teal.
