Craziest gig: I have had quite a few fun crazy ones, but the first that comes to mind is Back to Back with Marcellus Pittman, who’s in the group 3 Chairs with Theo Parrish, Kenny Dixon Jr. (aka Moodymann) and Rick Wichita. We put on a show at Blue Monk a couple years back, and found out that an after-hours party was going on. We went over and played one-on-one until 6 am. Playing with one of my favorite DJs was a dream.