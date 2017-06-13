[POST-EVERYTHING] Someone tell Harrison Smith to cool it. He’s making everyone who has ever thought about making music look very bad. The 21-year-old Turtlenecked mastermind came out of nowhere with last year’s wonderful Pure Plush Bone Cage, and on his Good Cheer follow-up, Smith outdoes himself—and pretty much every other band around—with a stunning display of polyglot pop brilliance. Smith, with help from Boreen’s Garrett Linck, recorded Vulture in his living room and played every instrument, but there is nary a trace of lo-fi preciousness here. Vulture is a big, loud and wild statement of purpose, a frenetic and restless demonstration of multivalent mastery that, in keeping with the album’s title, finds Smith feasting on the corpse of rock music and growing more powerful in the process.