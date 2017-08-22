It was a bummer for geezers like myself who dearly miss the mosh pits of the good old days. But the very fact that Incubus has outlasted their Yankee-hat and Adidas-donning brethren in terms of energy and ostensible good taste means they're doing just fine in the twilight of their career. As such, the consistent choice of closing the set with "Aqueous Transmission," a terminally chill lazy-river ride of a cut from Morning View, served as a perfect capstone to a set that maintained an admirable amount of energy and diversity throughout. Rather than get the fans soused on the macho energy that propelled them to stardom in the first place, perhaps the best place to direct that energy is inward. Namaste, by good bros.