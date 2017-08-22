Years DJing: Started DJing in 2011, and my first club gig was at Afrique Bistro on NE MLK and Russell.
Genre: Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, hip-hop, soca, reggaeton.
Where you can catch me regularly: Every first Saturday at Local Lounge; every third and last Saturday at Vertical Room; every Wednesday at the Barrel Room for World Beat Wednesdays. I also do the Way Up monthly at Holocene.
Craziest gig: Crazy in a good way was when I first DJ'd at Holocene. That was my breakthrough moment. It was the best feeling ever.
My go-to records: I cannot play my set without playing any Mr. Eazi songs, especially "In the Morning" featuring Big Lean. Also, Wande Coal's "Iskaba."
Don't ever ask me to play…: Shatta Wale. His dancehall music style to me is just a bunch of noisemaking, and I personally think as an artist he can carry himself better. It will be good for him to stay with the "hiplife" genre.
NEXT GIG: DJ Solo spins at Vertical Room, 631 NE Grand Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Comments