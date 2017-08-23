As you may have heard, MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst is this weekend, and while it's a festival loaded with legends—punk godfather Iggy Pop, rap icon Nas and Beck, the funky Scientologist—there's a lot of stuff on the undercard guaranteed to whip the PBR-chugging hordes into an unexpected frenzy. Here are the five songs damn near guaranteed to generate a dust cloud at Waterfront Park.
FIDLAR, "Cheap Beer"
It's an ode to cheap beer, at the cheap-beer festival, with a chorus that goes, "I drink cheap beer/So what?/Fuck you." If you don't pour PBR over your head and push the nearest stranger, what are you even doing here?
White Reaper, "Sheila"
While the Louisville band's arena aspirations are applied with winking affect, they do know how to write the songs that make the whole world pogo, and this one's got a sugar-sweet chorus that detonates like a bomb in a taffy factory.
PUP, "My Life Is Over and I Couldn't Be Happier"
As the title implies, it's a breakup song, but no one involved sounds particularly upset about it—or at least, that's how all the rollicking gang vocals and bro-hug-inducing guitars make it seem.
RVIVR, "The Tide"
If there's any band that can make a festival in a giant open field feel like a rent party in an Olympia basement, it's RVIVR, whose new single is the freshest entry to their arsenal of larynx-shredding pop-punk rippers.
Die Antwoord, "Fatty Boom Boom"
Don't try to understand it. Just pound what's left of your tallboy and let your body do the thinking for you.
SEE IT: MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst is at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 26-27. Go here for tickets and complete schedule. 21+.
