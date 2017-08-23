As you may have heard, MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst is this weekend, and while it's a festival loaded with legends—punk godfather Iggy Pop, rap icon Nas and Beck, the funky Scientologist—there's a lot of stuff on the undercard guaranteed to whip the PBR-chugging hordes into an unexpected frenzy. Here are the five songs damn near guaranteed to generate a dust cloud at Waterfront Park.