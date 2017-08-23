Broderick sets Short's voice in a mostly stark bricolage, surrounded by only melody or percussion. Piano chords pulse out a progression behind a somber lament on "Book Under a Tree" while a tambourine and bass drum eke out a subtle backbeat. "Muddy River" also uses a simplicity that somehow manages to sound enormous, much like Phil Elverum's production of early Mirah. The actual utensils are lo-fi, but the end results boom. "Wagoner's Lad" even incorporates a rolling coastal breeze as a background to Short's achingly beautiful a capella croon, conjuring the image of a jilted lover lamenting her lot in life on a 1930s boardwalk. It seems unbelievable that a record put to tape with such ease by its authors in 2014 could be delayed for release for so long. But Short is as nonchalant about its release as she was for its inception.