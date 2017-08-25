"I had been sharing our song on Instagram in solidarity with Charlottesville and noticed that it was really resonating. But it's everywhere," says drummer Steve Avella. "A couple hours later I was waiting for my bus and this guy was really hassling this woman. I get closer and it's because she's trans and I step in to tell the guy to leave her alone. Suddenly he's doing a sieg heil and spouting 'Hail Trump' and I lay this guy out before thinking twice. I'm glad he didn't get back up before our bus came. This is the norm in America right now."