They started to take her more seriously around the time she entered her seventh-grade talent show. "Granted, I sucked," she admits. But she did catch the attention of a classmate's father, a former rapper himself, who told her she was "born with a gift." "I've hung on to those little comments throughout my career that have helped me stick with it," she says. Being underage in Lake Oswego, though, further opportunities to get onstage were rare. She watched the Portland scene from afar until earlier this year, when she performed at longtime promoter StarChile's monthly Mic Check cypher at White Eagle and blew several vets off the stage.