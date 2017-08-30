Don't ever ask me to play…: "Something I can dance to." I play a lot of weddings, so I have to be accommodating depending on the gig. I have definitely vetoed plenty of requests when I disagree. It's never fun to clear the dance floor for some bogus, not-cool jam and have everyone look at you like you have bad taste. However, there have been a few times that the request was just what the party needed and I might not have known it. It's always pretty cool when that happens.