Man, it was a hot one.
Once again, MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst closed out summer festival season with a scorching weekend of dust, wizard staffs and video of cartoon babies smacking each other with their giant penises. (Thanks a lot for that last one, Die Antwoord.)
Oh, and there was music, too. Beck played the hits. Iggy Pop showed off his granddad-bod. Nas repped Queensbridge under the Morrison Bridge, Lizzo made day-drunk dudes dance like Rihanna, and Die Antwoord…well, they had footage of animated babies with huge dongs. Everyone loved it.
In case you missed it, or if your memory gets fuzzy around the time you were forced to turn your wizard staff into a cross, don't worry, we were there—and we had cameras.
