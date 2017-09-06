Less than 30 minutes into the show, this was a necessary exercise, with everyone already sticky and breathless from dancing. The Roots, once true sons of Philadelphia, have effectively become America's hip-hop collective, ubiquitous in a way that fractured pop culture hardly allows for any more. They sit on three Grammy wins, and they're also the house band on The Tonight Show. And that's to say nothing of their dense, 12-album discography, which swings from radio-friendly singles to literary meditations on the African-American experience.