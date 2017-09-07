But the band's public appearances—including one standoff with a rape survivor on The Jerry Springer Show in 1997—do not seem to have prepared Broy for the anger from today's protests. According to Rock Hard manager Derek Smith, some protesters have called the venue and left threatening messages and emails. Others called the venue's employees racist or homophobic. (In Other Words, who are organizing a formal protest of the Sickness in September festival, did not respond to requests for comment.)