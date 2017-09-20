Referring to her extensive palette as "EDM" may even qualify as a mistake at this point, considering her voracious appetite for genres and textures, which found the Brainfeeder producer gradually settling into a groove that involve rapid oscillation between the experimental hip-hop her label is known for and fluorescent, festival-ready electro anthems. Armed with a modest lighting rig and a folding table's worth of mixing hardware, Lee deserves props for not leaving the audience hanging with a barrage of unfamiliar cuts from her forthcoming record Lune Rouge, though purists may have bristled at her bookending clumps of newer tracks with megahits like Drake and Future's "Jumpman" and Kendrick Lamar's "Alright." She pulled out all the stops on a frenetic encore that functioned as a futurist's homage to four-on-the-floor house music, but the conclusion of her first set, with the Anderson Paak-led 2016 single "Put It Down," felt like the most proper statement of Lee's intent for the evening.