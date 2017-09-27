Introducing each song with impassioned spiels that frequently bled into and continued out of the songs themselves, frontwoman Victoria Ruiz spoke the group's message as much as she shouted it, threading their anti-capitalist, pro-labor themes into a single, cohesive narrative. (Crucially, she never invoked the name of Donald Trump, implying these issues are much bigger, and older, than him.) Often, it seemed like the music was interrupting the speechifying rather than the other way around, but the truth is it all serves the same function, as a platform for cathartic release.