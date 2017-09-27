It’s hard to pin down exactly when Coldplay soft, but it’s worth revisiting the days before their watered-down brand of messianic pandering manifested itself as bland arena-rock made in a lab to sell Britpop to middle-aged normies who just discovered the Chainsmokers. The early 2000s were a different era for Chris Martin and co., one that saw the glossy, Technicolor ambition of their later work still being tempered by a latent desire to sound like an everyman Radiohead circa The Bends. Though no reasonable person would ever dare to mosh to these songs, the following list may serve as a pleasant reminder that Coldplay isn’t quite as mushy as you think.