Years DJing: Since 1997. My first DJ name was "Nate Stone" for "2 Stoned Productions." For years I flew under the radar playing great records at crappy gigs until I started DJing at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, Calif., where Jon Blunck—soon to start Sweater Funk in San Francisco—booked DJs like me and Tom Noble. One day Jon brought his friend by the name of Dâm Funk to one of my gigs. This was before he started his legendary night '80s boogie-funk party, Funkmosphere.