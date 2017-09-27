Years DJing: Since 1997. My first DJ name was "Nate Stone" for "2 Stoned Productions." For years I flew under the radar playing great records at crappy gigs until I started DJing at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, Calif., where Jon Blunck—soon to start Sweater Funk in San Francisco—booked DJs like me and Tom Noble. One day Jon brought his friend by the name of Dâm Funk to one of my gigs. This was before he started his legendary night '80s boogie-funk party, Funkmosphere.
Genre: Reggae, funk and rare groove, all on vinyl. Danny don't mess with Serato.
Where you can catch me regularly: Every Sunday at Reggae on the Roof of the Freehand Hotel in downtown L.A. Also first Tuesdays at the Townhouse in Venice.
Craziest gig: Welcome To Jamrock Cruise—that's an actual reggae party on a cruise ship—when Damian Marley passed me a spliff in the middle of my set.
My go-to records: I never leave home without my Ximeno 45s 'cause they're good for party rockin'.
Don't ever ask me to play…: U2.
NEXT GIG: Danny Holloway spins at the Wayback, 4719 N Albina Ave., with Rev Shines, Maxx Bass and the Ambassador, on Saturday, Sept. 30. 6 pm with a Q&A from 7-9 pm. 21+.
