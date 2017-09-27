Which is okay—Need to Feel Your Love is the only statement of purpose Sheer Mag needs. The album delivers on the promise of the title and offers the year's best soundtrack for city kids locking lips. But the freedom found in loving and fucking is always temporary, a fleeting escape from a world poisoned by authoritarian creeps. Sheer Mag is justifiably angry about the state of the world and utterly unshy about it. On album opener "Meet Me in the Street," Halladay finds herself "seven blocks north of the avenue/Throwing rocks at the boys in blue. On "Expect the Bayonet," she sneers the titular threat at "rich men in their white skin" who have ruled with violence and can only be brought down by same.