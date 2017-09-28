The Last Artful, Dodgr seems to have something big in the works.
The buzzing Portland-via-Los Angeles rapper isn't saying exactly what it is yet, but she has dropped major hints on social media the last few days. First, she posted a candid video to her Instagram story of what appeared to be Mark Ronson—the Grammy-winning producer behind "Uptown Funk" and Amy Winehouse's Back to Black—laboring at a computer at L.A. studio the Sound Factory.
Then she posted another video, seemingly from the same studio session, where she appeared to be hanging out with Dr. Dre-certified singer-rapper Anderson Paak and, well, another singer you should recognize:
Hopped outta spaceship and landed on a wave 🌊🏄🏾 pic.twitter.com/pDWPcKQ7sS
— Dodgy (@TheLastArtful) September 28, 2017
Yep, that's Christina Aguilera—or at least, someone who looks a lot like her.
Is this all teasing some kind of collaboration? Dodgr isn't saying. Asked for details via Twitter, she responded to WW by saying, "You get whatcha see." Sound Factory also declined to discuss any recent bookings. But Dodgr isn't hiding the fact that she's taking a major step in her career.
"Life is fucking weird, y'all," she said in another Instagram video. "I wish I could tell you what's happening tonight, but just know that probably 10 months from now, it's going to be in the history books—or on the charts."
Whatever's going on, Dodgr certainly seems to be enjoying herself back on her home turf.
met Lupe randomly last night outside of a titty bar. Held his hand for as long as I could. Gonna remember that forever.
— Dodgy (@TheLastArtful) September 28, 2017
