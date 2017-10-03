It was easy enough to succumb to the populist energy that overtook the experience every five minutes, such as when "Paradise" segued into a hamfisted Tiesto remix that moved Martin to pogo like a teenager getting lit on club drugs for the first time. But the manufactured grandeur of that moment presented a perfect example of the moral crossroads an artist reaches when delivering such a bombastic affair. As the luminescent wristbands fans were given on entry blinked in tandem with the music's two or three gut-level emotions—triumph! Melancholy! Hope! More triumph!—it was worth wondering if this music exists for any reason other than giving Martin and co. the feeling that they've truly made a difference in the world by uniting throngs of stadium goers.