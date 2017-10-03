Eagle admits that, prior to working on Brick Body Kids, he hadn't thought about the Robert Taylor Homes in many years. Much of the demolition happened after he left Chicago for Los Angeles and began carving out his career in the alt-rap underground. Watching a documentary on the Homes last year opened a floodgate of both nostalgia and pain for him. What upset him most, he says, is that a decade after the last building fell, the land remains empty—a conspicuous two-mile expanse of fields in the middle of the city's South Side. This wasn't a simple case of gentrification, where the poor are forced out to create a playground for the wealthy. It was a wholesale, demographic erasure.