Years DJing: Off and on for 16 years, 12 in Portland. But I was pretending to be a radio DJ when I was a kid as early as when Human League's "Don't You Want Me" came out, I would use a microphone and my record player and dub it all down to tape.
Genre: Gothic, industrial, '80s, '90s, synth-pop, electronic music in general.
Where you can catch me regularly: Monday nights for Black Mass at the Lovecraft. Occasionally, I guest Hive at Star Theater on Sundays.
Craziest gig: David Bowie vs. Prince Pedalpalooza in 2015. So many people just dancing in their Bowie and Prince costumes. Same-sex marriage was just legalized by the Supreme Court and as I played Blur's "Girls and Boys," a giant rainbow flag started sailing around the warehouse. Good times.
My go-to records: Anything Depeche Mode, but in particular Violator; David Bowie, "I'm Afraid of Americans"; anything from the Cure's Pornography; Einstürzende Neubauten's "Z.N.S." and "Haus der Lüge"; Austra's tracks "Spellwork" or "Beat and the Pulse" from the album Feel it Break; pretty much anything from Crystal Castles II. And I'm really excited by the artist Kanga. Her self-titled debut is amazing.
Don't ever ask me to play…: Concrete Blonde's "Bloodletting." Just don't.
NEXT GIG: DJ Sinead spins at the Lovecraft, 421 SE Grand Ave., on Monday, Oct. 9. 9 pm. 21+.
