Crane, the Portland recording engineer and owner of famed Jackpot! Recording Studio, was in town for a Depeche Mode concert. At the time the shooting started, he and his wife were finishing dinner at the Mirage, about two and a half miles from the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival. In an account posted on the Facebook page of Tape Op, the magazine he founded in 1996, Crane described the panic that ensued when news of the attack broke.