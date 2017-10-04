On his own, Diana-Peebles makes what he describes as "sci-fi party rap." While his stylistic comfort zone lives in the polysyllabic denseness of Aesop Rock, his beats fit perfectly into what's becoming the signature sound of Portland hip-hop—big, bright, full of synth layers and musical playfulness. Perhaps the most obvious, and refreshing, element of Neo G Yo's aesthetic is his sense of humor. It's on full display in his '80s-inspired video for "Five Flavors," follows the long johns-clad rapper as he dances his way through downtown Portland. In "Minor Problem," Neo's wit shines in the lyrics: "I almost skipped college/But then I said fuck it and I learned what not to do."