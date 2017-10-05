OK, so it's not exactly Lemonade. But the most important thing here is the video accompanies a full stream of Naughtland, which is officially out tomorrow. Before going on their extended hiatus, Nurses were one of Portland's best and most consistently interesting bands, putting out three albums of weird, wobbly, inventive indie-pop, and Naughtland finds them continuing to stretch and explore within the strange little sonic world they've created for themselves. It's a very welcome return.