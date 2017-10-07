The music wasn't shabby either. Tesfaye's voice is markedly improved from his early days, and so is his stage presence. He checked off the classic "get the crowd involved" boxes, namely pitting the right and left sides of the crowd against each other and inserting the host city's name into the lyrics. These may be silly, cheap tricks, but they work. Tesfaye was charismatic and far less creepy than he was back when his career mirrored that of a basement-dwelling hermit whose real life pales in comparison to his online persona. And his three-piece band plowed through the songs with precision and dexterity.