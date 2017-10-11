I had no dad around, my mom was always working, and I had no real way to express my feelings. I had questions, and I would write the questions down in poem form. As I got older, telling your homies you do poetry was kind of boosie. At the time I was writing poems, I was in high school, and [Tupac] just died. I perceived him as a poet, and I heard him doing those poems over music. It took me six or seven years to actually get the courage to spend some money to do it for real. I recorded my own song, called "I'm a Gangsta," which is hella funny, because I don't perceive myself to be that at all. The insecurities you have as a youth with doing poetry, and you don't want to tell nobody, then you turn it into rap and the first song you give them is "I'm a Gangsta." You can tell there's some acting involved.