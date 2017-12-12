While new album Painted Ruins works better on headphones than onstage, the choir-boy harmonies on older songs like the angelic "While You Wait for the Others" and pop crossover "Two Weeks" still raised goosebumps. Stagecraft isn't their strongest suit, but the set design—a canopy of fabric that, as the lighting changed, alternately resembled a cave, a coral reef and the Upside Down—gave the performance a transfixing, almost painterly atmosphere.