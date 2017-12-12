Frontloading the record with a song driven by a spry dance-rock beat and sing-talked vocals about high school and inebriated ambitions to ditch a party and drive to Idaho is a cheeky move. But Flaws quickly rebuilds from an obvious single into something much more dynamic. At the core of Flaws' strongest arrangements is the voice of Rebecca Sanborn, which stretches and soars over "Just Like It Used to Be," a tense track that feels like Feist on top of Spoon. Booties are certain to shake when "Samurai" and "No Power" hit their respective strides, but the subdued warmth of "This Time" and "Brighter" prove to be the strongest manifestations of Swansea's abilities after repeat listens.