With the in-the-round staging bringing him within spitting distance of the floor seats, it was about as up-close-and-personal as you could hope to get with someone of his stature. But in such a cavernous setting, the intimate new material still struggled to connect. He introduced 4:44's title track, a direct expression of contrition for his infidelity, as "the most uncomfortable song he's ever written," but performed on a retractable platform that placed him high above the audience, the nuance got swallowed up in the spectacle. Songs like that, the conversational "The Story of O.J." and the foggy cultural critique "Moonlight" were begging to be strung together into their own section of the set rather than getting dropped between the bangers—he really should consider a stripped-back theater tour, where he could dig into the pathos of those songs and place them in their proper context.