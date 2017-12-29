Between the 1960 release of her first single, "Honky Tonk Girl," and her arrival in Nashville as first-lady-in-waiting, Lynn and her husband, Doolittle or "Doo," spent the early '60s driving between a constant flurry of radio spots and local bills in a general PR blitz. Portland, purportedly the only U.S. city with a population below 600,000 to boast two country stations at that time, would've certainly been a target, and country musicians inevitably found their way to the Flower Drum—an expansive Chinese restaurant (technically, at least) at Southeast 146th Avenue and Division Street that served as our premier honky-tonk from 1963 onward because the Division Street Corral country-music venue, located 25 blocks east, didn't have a liquor license. Charley Pride, George Strait, Tammy Wynette and countless others graced the Corral's stage, and then filled the Flower Drum's booths later.