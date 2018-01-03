Years DJing: About 10 years.
Genre: I don't like to consider myself genre-oriented, because I play a lot of different music. But I love house music, experimental trap, Brazilian-influenced trap, breaks, club music, Kaytranada-influenced house (because I don't even know how to describe that stuff), moombahton and dance hall.
Where you can catch me regularly: At Holocene for Verified, and anywhere that brings an artist that I like—Whiskey Bar, Liquor Store, 45 East, Paris Theatre.
Craziest gig: Phantom PDX. Every year is crazy insane. I've played the last three years and every time I get a huge, amazing crowd. My first year I went back-to-back with my close friend Chris Bower on top of a bus to close the night off, and there were so many people just going crazy the whole time.
My go-to records: "Yo Vogue" by French Fries; "Sirens" by Born Dirty; "100mph" by Sage Armstrong and Astronomar; "Me De Amor" by Sàngo; anything from Kaytranada.
Don't ever ask me to play…: Anything by Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift or Prince Royce. Or even anything that might be on the radio.
NEXT GIG: Dirty Deeds spins at Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., on Saturday, Jan. 13. 9 pm. $5 advance and at the door before 11 pm, $10 after. 21+.
