Still, the show had issues, not all of them technical. The medleys of abbreviated OutKast hits buffering his solo stuff often felt rushed, sometimes criminally so—he sprinted from "ATLiens" to "Skew It on the Bar-B" to "Rosa Parks" so fast there was no time absorb any of it. And while fresher material like "Shutterbugg" are heavy-hitters in their own right, his new album, Boomiverse, is his weakest so far, and it showed. Delivering it all with a veteran's deft touch, he still came off smelling like roses—but as his partner once advised, best not sniff too closely.