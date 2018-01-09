Craziest gig: Last year, I got to play at Bonnaroo in Tennessee with the Red Bull Music Academy Bass Camp program. I played a 3 am set at a stage called Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Barn. It was right when the main stage closed and it was the only thing going on. It's literally a huge barn with Christmas decorations and fake snow machines outside it. People went crazy for my set. They were trying to get onstage to rock out with me and kids were crowd surfing. I couldn't believe the amount of people who came to see me and how great the response was for my first time in their state. It was everything I dreamed of when playing a festival like Bonnaroo.