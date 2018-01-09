Years DJing: Six. My bands broke up and I started making beats for fun. I posted those beats online and all of a sudden people wanted to book me to play live. I was kind of forced into DJing, but I was really into the idea. My first real club gig was with Baauer at Holocene in 2012.
Genres: Jersey club, trap, rap, R&B, house, almost any kind of bass music.
Craziest gig: Last year, I got to play at Bonnaroo in Tennessee with the Red Bull Music Academy Bass Camp program. I played a 3 am set at a stage called Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Barn. It was right when the main stage closed and it was the only thing going on. It's literally a huge barn with Christmas decorations and fake snow machines outside it. People went crazy for my set. They were trying to get onstage to rock out with me and kids were crowd surfing. I couldn't believe the amount of people who came to see me and how great the response was for my first time in their state. It was everything I dreamed of when playing a festival like Bonnaroo.
My go-to records: DJ Sliink, "Higher"; Ginuwine, "Pony (FS Green Remix)"; Cashmere Cat, "Mirror Maru"; Marvin Gaye, "Sexual Healing (Mike Gip Remix)"; Panic! At The Disco, "I Write Sins Not Tragedies (Hikeii Remix)"; Lil Uzi Vert, "XO TOU3 Life."
Don't ever ask me to play…: J Cole.
SEE IT: Gangsigns plays Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., for Verified's 4th Anniversary, on Saturday, Jan. 13. 9 pm. $5 advance or before 11 pm at the door, $10 after. 21+. Get tickets here.
Comments