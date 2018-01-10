In the 1960s, '70s and '80s, the funkiest place in Portland was the Albina neighborhood. R&B, funk and disco bands lit up the area's clubs, churches, parks and rec centers. But without many opportunities to record, when the era ended, many of those acts simply faded into the footnotes of history. One local DJ, though, is working to revive and preserve that rich legacy. Bobby Smith—host of XRAY.fm's Night School—has spent the last decade collecting a trove of unreleased recordings and old photos proving that, at one point in time, Portland was home to a vibrant, grassroots soul scene. He recently launched the Albina Music Trust in an effort to find a permanent place for what he calls "the ultimate scrapbook of PDX funk." You can read more about the project here. Meanwhile, Smith—an occasional contributor to WW—shared a list of five of the most intriguing groups he's managed to unearth.