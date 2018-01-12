As the saying goes, when one cable television show ends, another one begins, usually for a streaming platform.
With Portlandia reaching its end—the final season premieres Jan. 18 on IFC—The Hollywood Reporter announced yesterday that co-star Carrie Brownstein is "loosely" adapting her 2015 memoir, Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl, into a comedy pilot for Hulu.
The pilot, which Brownstein is co-executive producing as well as writing and directing but not acting in, is called Search and Destroy and focuses on "a young woman, a band and a community learning how to be unafraid of their own noise," according to the Reporter.
From that description, it seems like the show will draw largely on her college days in Olympia, Wash., where she first gained attention as a member of the band Excuse 17 before forming Sleater-Kinney with Corin Tucker in 1994. In the book, Brownstein describes how the band's early success created tension within Olympia's tight-knit music scene and effectively forced her and Tucker to relocate to Portland.
Don't worry, though—it's a pilot, so there's no guarantee it'll make it to series, and even if it does, Portland might not factor into it at all. So whatever dive bars managed to remain standing after her last show allegedly destroyed everything this city holds dear appear to be safe…for now.
In other news related to Brownstein projects Portland is generally cool with: She told Billboard this week that, in addition to Brownstein directing her first feature film this year, Sleater-Kinney has also started working on their first new music since 2015 reunion album, No Cities to Love.
But don't expect to hear any of it soon. "We're going to do this very slowly," she warned. "It's an ongoing conversation."
