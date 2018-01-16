That started with a band called Tin Huey, which he joined out of high school and which was quickly signed to Warner Brothers by the legendary Jerry Wexler. It continued through Smut City Jellyroll, a Portland project which Carney played with just two days before dying after a fall outside the Roseway home where he moved after a decade in San Francisco. This show features performances by another Carney project, Pepper Grinders, plus Joe Baker, with whom he'd formed a Portland band to do obscure '20s jazz songs. This was all totally within the predictable bounds of the Carneysphere.