Rick Mitchell: Actually, I first was on the air with KBOO in 1972. I came up here that summer to visit a friend, I was 19 years old and I'd been doing college radio for a year and a half or so. I walked through the door at KBOO, and Bill Reinhardt, the program director, said, "We are desperate. Someone didn't show up. We need you to do this avant-garde electronic music show"—which I knew nothing about at the time. I was pretty musically astute for a 19-year-old, but avant-garde electronic music? Then when I finished college and moved back up here to stay, I started doing my own program.