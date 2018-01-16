Years DJing: The persona started about six years ago as a gag when I played house and college fraternity parties. People would always shout out, "What's your name?" Before that, does choosing what my sisters were going to listen to in the car count?
Genres: I definitely steer toward anything danceable—house and disco quickly come to mind, then maybe a tiny bit of techno and trap. The songs that don't fit the mold are the ones that steal my heart.
Where you can catch me regularly: I've been playing every chance I get, but I still don't have a regular venue in town. I've also begun releasing mixes online with some regularity. I have big plans to be a part of more underground shows in the area in 2018.
Craziest gig: I got to play Oregon Eclipse and Burning Man back-to-back in 2017. After more people shouted, "What's your DJ name?" I decided I should do this as often as possible.
My go-to records: Anything Joey Negro, Dusky and Dennis Ferrer.
Don't ever ask me to play…: I'll play anything. Actually, I love requests sometimes. They're epic.
SEE IT: Spin Jong Ill spins at Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., for Underwatermelon, on Wednesday, Jan. 17. 8:30 pm. Free. 21+.
Comments