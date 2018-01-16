While there were enough early crowd-pleasers in the set to suggest Wolf Parade has accepted their legacy act status, it was clear from the new material that there is some uncertainty about reconciling their sterling past with an unknown future. "Take me back in time/Back to Montreal/Slow dancing by the kitchen table/To 'Love Is Not Pop' by El Perro del Mar," Krug sang on "Baby Blue," the six-minute centerpiece of last year's post-reunion record Cry Cry Cry. Krug must get a thrill out of watching rooms full of 30-somethings shout along to "I'll Believe In Anything" and set closer "Dinner Bells." But you can't help wonder if he'd leap at the chance to back to the good-old-days of indie rock as a pervasive musical movement rather than forge ahead in a time when it's hard difficult for their music to register. Still, the fond memories of those simpler times mean a lot to the sizeable crowd that gathered on Sunday to relive them, and you'd be hard pressed to find another band with more perfect songs for that era.