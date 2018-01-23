It's been almost three years since Portland-via-New Zealand psych-rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra released Multi-Love. In the interim, the band has dropped a series of one-off tracks, including the disco-flavored "First World Problem" and a cover of the Grateful Dead's "Shakedown Street." If it counts, there's also singer-guitarist Ruban Nielson's annual holiday jam sessions, which he records and uploads to UMO's SoundCloud page.
Another song appeared today. It's called "American Guilt" and sonically, it's a departure from the funky, florescent '70s vibes of Multi-Love. Perhaps reflecting the subject matter, it's a grimy, garbled, psychedelic riff-storm and a bit heavier than what the band is used to. You can't make out much of what Nielson is singing about aside from the title, but it certainly feels like America right now.
It's hard to tell from the press release that accompanies the song if this is a teaser for a new album or another standalone, only saying that it "hints at more new material to come." But given that the band is launching an extensive tour in April—and that the file name on that new press photo above is "UMO-LP4″—it's seems safe to assume that another full-length project is on the way.
Speaking of that tour, UMO's homecoming gig is May 9 at Roseland Theater. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am.
