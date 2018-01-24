The record feels like the slow-burning marriage of the Kills and PJ Harvey. It's the work of an artist who's comfortable in her own shoes, mixing the punk-ish edge of her early years with veteran songwriting prowess. As they typically do, Cloher's lyrics stand out. "I've spent a lot of time wondering what I should be doing," she sings on "Shoegazers." "Success is a slippery eel that keeps on moving/It has nothing to do with making music."