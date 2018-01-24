At the Keller, Clark, dressed like a go-go space heroine from a '70s sci-fi cult flick, opened with 40 minutes of greatest hits, alone save for similarly costumed stage hands switching out her instruments. Arranged in chronological order, bookended by the delicate "Marry Me," the string-laden title track from her 2007, and St. Vincent's frantic "Birth In Reverse," it was an effective illustration of how her career has evolved, and of the battle between beauty and violence that rages in her best work. It's a push-and-pull that defines her guitar playing as well. With minimal stage dressing—the only accoutrement during this part was a howling, demonic face projected onto the curtain behind her—there was nothing to distract from her fingers, which could shift, sharply, from gentle caress to violent chokehold, often in the same song. If this is what St. Vincent karaoke is like, well, gimme that over just about any "live band" you can name.