It's not a subject you'd think they would leap into discussing with much enthusiasm, given how it nearly destroyed their band, the formerly Portland-based electro-pop group YACHT, and just about ruined their reputation with the music press and some of their fans. But almost two years since the incident—in which the band's core duo convinced the media they'd been the victims of a privacy hack, only to reveal it was a promotional stunt—they've come to terms with what they did wrong, and the backlash that followed. And for two artists obsessed with the machinations of digital culture, and how the online world shapes our offline reality, the experience of getting fed through the wood chipper of public opinion was too interesting to not talk about.