"I came up with a really strict foundation where everything outside of gospel, we couldn't listen to it," says the drummer, whose extended family used to attend nightly services at a Church of God in Christ congregation outside of Detroit. Looking back, Jones doesn't feel like he was deprived, at least in retrospect. "You know what's crazy?" he chuckles. "It wasn't until later that I started dissecting the music and I was like, 'Man! Gospel music was funky!'"